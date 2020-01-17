A list of cancellations and postponements for Friday, Jan. 17.
Schools:
Neligh-Oakdale: No school
Elkhorn Valley: No school
Elgin & St. Boniface: No school
Ewing: No school
Orchard: No school
Clearwater: No school
Sports
Summerland vs. Humphrey LHF scheduled for Friday has been moved to Monday, Jan. 20. JV Girls: 3:00, JV Boys: 4:00, Varsity Girls: 5:30, Varsity Boys: 7:00.
There will be no basketball game Friday between EPPJ and Stuart.
A list of cancellations and postponements for Saturday, Jan. 18:
Speech
The Whirlwind Speech Meet that was to be held in Orchard on Saturday , January 18th will now be on February 29th at 9 a.m.
Sports
The Summerland JH Games for Saturday at Osmond have been postponed to a TBA date.
Businesses
