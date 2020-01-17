Cancellations
A list of cancellations and postponements for Friday, Jan. 17.

Schools:

Neligh-Oakdale: No school

Elkhorn Valley: No school

Elgin & St. Boniface: No school

Ewing: No school

Orchard: No school

Clearwater: No school

Sports

Summerland vs. Humphrey LHF scheduled for Friday has been moved to Monday, Jan. 20. JV Girls: 3:00, JV Boys: 4:00, Varsity Girls: 5:30, Varsity Boys: 7:00. 

There will be no basketball game Friday between EPPJ and Stuart.

A list of cancellations and postponements for Saturday, Jan. 18:

Speech

The Whirlwind Speech Meet that was to be held in Orchard on Saturday , January 18th will now be on February 29th at 9 a.m.

Sports

The Summerland JH Games for Saturday at Osmond have been postponed to a TBA date.

Businesses

Antelope Memorial Hospital Outpatient PT and Wellness - Neligh
Closed Friday 
 
Neligh Senior Center - Closed Friday 
 
Faith Regional Physician Services - Family Medicine Clinics - Tilden and Neligh offices closing at 1:00 Friday 
