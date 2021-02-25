Those wanting high speed Internet in Neligh won’t have to wait much longer thanks to Stealth Broadband.
The Internet company reached an agreement with the City of Neligh last month to move forward with what’s being described as 100 percent fiber coverage inside Neligh’s with limits.
“Everybody will have access to this — 100 percent,” said Klint Arnold of Stealth Broadband.
Currently, fiber is available to various locations while others depend on aerial coverage, which can be blocked by landscape. Arnold said that will no longer be the case because every house will have the option of being hard wired into fiber optic wire.
Last year, Stealth proposed moving to micro pops to provide aerial coverage for Neligh. Arnold said technology has changed, dropped in price and made fiber to the home much more affordable and accessible in Neligh.
“We found out we can do a better job this way, serve more people and get a higher bandwidth. We can do this and have it be a lot less expensive. New technology is less expensive,” Arnold said.
Fiber to home will be offered inside city limits for as low as $49.95 with speeds of 100/10 MBPS. Other packages will also be available through Stealth Broadband.
Arnold, along with Anna Kavan, met with members of the Neligh City Council in January. The City approved a five-year lease agreement for space on utility poles for $8 per pole. Arnold and Kavan presented a map featuring the fiber optic communications to be installed to the home for customers within city limits.
Arnold reported an anticipated start date in the next couple of months using existing poles and no new pole installation.
“These will all be the strand cable with the overlash of either regular fiber or MST fibers,” Kavan said. “Depending on where you are the the city depends on the size of the fiber.”
Although the new service will not come with television service, Arnold said that’s not really necessary since many people already stream television via such companies as Hulu or Netflix.
That’s why Stealth will offer a demonstration of its streaming capabilities on Tuesday, March 2, at 11 a.m. during the Antelope County Ag & Home Expo. The event is free, as is the demonstration. Those attending can be among the first to sign up for fiber in Neligh’s city limits.
“There’s no TV service with our fiber. So we will show you how to stream TV, which is what everyone is going to these days.” Arnold said.