Calvary Bible Church in Neligh is hosting a free Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Featuring classical and Christmas music, Kevin and Heidi Cheng will be performing on the piano and violin.
Kevin Cheng was born and raised in Taiwan. Kevin came to Nebraska Christian School in Central City to study as a sophomore. While in high school, he was invited as a guest pianist to play with Hastings Symphony. After he graduated, Kevin studied music at UNK. While at UNK, he performed as guest soloist with Lincoln Symphony, Kearney Symphony, Sandhills Symphony, and Cherokee Symphony. Kevin has also served as guest pianist, working with Kearney High School Orchestra and Grand Island Senior High School Orchestra. Kevin was also invited as a guest pianist to perform at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk in 2018. He has received an art council grant to premier Mendelssohn Piano Concerto in A Minor in the United States. During his college years, he has fund raised and recruited three symphony orchestras of his own. Kevin was a regular guest at Nebraska TV The Good Life show. However, his most famous appearance was performing background music for Nebraska’s famous outdoorsman Kent Boughton on his show First Alert Weather.
Heidi Cheng was born and raised in Kearney, Nebraska as the youngest of six children. Heidi was home schooled by her parents. During high school, Heidi studied violin with Connie Moon while playing in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra and Kearney Chamber Orchestra. Heidi performed at Masterworks Festival in Indiana in 2013. Heidi attended Central Community College in Grand Island to study occupational therapy. While serving as a therapist in Kearney after college, she has also served as the principal second violinist in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. Heidi is also a regular guest at Nebraska TV The Good Life show. Heidi and Kevin have been highly recommended by Nebraska superstar Johnny Ray Gomez the best artists during his show on Boomer radio. Heidi loves being married to and playing music with her husband Kevin.
