Multiple people were injured Wednesday afternoon in an accident involving a buggy and a pickup near Orchard.
The accident occurred two miles west of Orchard on Highway 20 at approximately 3:45 p.m. Both vehicles were westbound at the time.
According to law enforcement, all four occupants were transported by ambulance: two adults and one child from the buggy and the driver of the pickup. Their conditions are still unknown at this time. The horse pulling the buggy was treated at the scene and released.
Responding to the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Antelope County Sheriff's Department, Neligh Police Department, Orchard and Ewing Rescue and the Nebraska Department of Roads.
The accident remains under investigation.