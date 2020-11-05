The Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department responded to a hay baler fire this afternoon one mile north and a half mile west of Brunswick.
The fire was put out within minutes thanks to the quick response from the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department responded to a hay baler fire this afternoon one mile north and a half mile west of Brunswick.
The fire was put out within minutes thanks to the quick response from the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department.