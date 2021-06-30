The death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell started on Wednesday in front of a three-judge panel.
The hearing for aggravators and mitigators is scheduled to last through the end of the week in Saline County District Court. Presiding Judge Vicky Johnson said the evidence will all be taken under advisement by the panel and sentencing will be set at a later date.
State prosecutors began with opening statements in the morning, detailing why Boswell should receive the death penalty for the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.
During his opening, Boswell's attorney Todd Lancaster renewed his argument that the death penalty should be considered unconstitutional. He also argued that the murder did not meet “exceptional depravity” standards according to case law.
Special FBI Agent Eli McBride was the first witness to take the stand for the state. McBride was one of the agents who helped recover Loofe’s body parts in Clay County. Graphic photographic evidence was shown as he explained each piece of evidence, where it was found and the condition it was in.
A recess was taken for lunch and Dr. Michelle Elieff, the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Loofe, is expected to testify after the break.
