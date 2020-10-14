The verdict is in.
After just over three hours of deliberation, the jury found Bailey Boswell guilty on all three counts — murder in the first degree, improper disposal of human skeletal remains and conspiracy to commit murder.
The jury of eight men and four women heard testimony for nearly three weeks and viewed hundreds of pieces of evidence in the case against Boswell.
Boswell now faces life in prison or the death penalty for the murder of Sydney Loofe.
