Bailey Boswell's fate lies in the hands of the jury now.
Judge Vicky Johnson started Wednesday’s proceedings by giving instructions to jury members in Dawson County District Court. She spent 37 minutes reading the 20 highly detailed instructions.
Following the instructions, the judge dismissed the three alternate jurors, ultimately creating a jury of eight men and four women. Jurors have heard testimony for nearly three weeks and viewed hundreds of pieces of evidence and will be given as long as necessary to reach their verdict.
The jury will be sequestered and will deliberate until at least 8 p.m. Wednesday. If no verdict is reached, they will reconvene in the morning.
Boswell has been charged with murder in the first degree, improper disposal of human skeletal remains and conspiracy to commit murder. If found guilty, she could face life in prison or the death penalty.
The judge said the jury must decide if the state has met the material evidence for each of the counts.
Verdict choices available to the jury include:
Murder in the first degree
• guilty of murder in the first degree
•guilty of murder in the second degree
•guilty of unlawful acts or involuntary manslaughter
•not guilty
Improper disposal of skeletal remains
•guilty of improper disposal of skeletal remains
•not guilty
Criminal conspiracy to commit murder
•guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree
•guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree
•guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful acts or involuntary manslaughter
•not guilty