On the third and final day of her death penalty hearing, Bailey Boswell spoke in court for the first time.
“For my daughter’s sake, please don’t take my life,” she pleaded sobbing. Boswell has a 5-year-old daughter who has been living with her parents since she was 7 months old. Boswell also added that she was sorry for the role she had in Sydney Loofe’s murder.
Her fate now lies in the hands of a three-judge panel. The judges will examine all of the evidence presented during the hearing — as well as closing briefs that are due next month — and later set a sentencing date.
Boswell’s co-conspirator, Aubrey Trail, received a death penalty sentence last month for the death and dismembement of Sydney Loofe.
Also testifying on the final day of the hearing was psychologist Dr. Kirk Newring, who said Boswell suffered from PTSD due to her past experiences in college and with an abusive ex-boyfriend.
As part of the state’s rebuttal, the prosecution submitted several messages Boswell sent while in jail with sexually explicit content, in an attempt to make money. The state also submitted messages between Boswell and Trail in which they made a plan to blame the murder solely on Trail.
