Loud sobs could be heard from Bailey Boswell as her family pleaded for her life with video testimony on Thursday afternoon.
Her parents Pricilla and Jeff Boswell, brother Rayden Boswell and grandma Deb Stevens all remembered Boswell as a good athlete and “outgoing and bubbly person” growing up.
They told the three-judge panel that Boswell is a different person today, due to the abuse she suffered from her former boyfriends, including her co-defendant Aubrey Trail and the father of her child.
Boswell’s family pleaded with the judges to spare her life for the sake of her 5-year-old daughter, Nahla.
“I don’t think she deserves to be put to death,” her mother said. “Nahla loves her so much, as well as the rest of us. God is the one who will have the final say in all of this. Please don’t put her to death.”
Her adoptive father agreed, saying that Boswell is “a good person” and he can’t imagine the effect on Nahla if her mother is sentenced to death.
“I don’t know how we’ll explain it,” he said with tears in his eyes. “I don’t know how we’ll do it.”
Presiding Judge Vicky Johnson said the hearing is expected to go past 5 p.m. Thursday and wrap up sometime Friday afternoon. The three-judge panel will review all of the evidence and Boswell's sentencing will be set at a later date.
