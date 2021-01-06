Bomgaars recently presented Antelope Memorial Hospital with a nice gift for the holidays.
Mike Olson, manager of Bomgaars in Neligh recently presented a check for $598.48 to Diane Carlin, AMH CEO, who accepted the gift on behalf of Antelope Memorial Hospital.
The gift is a donation by Bomgaars from a portion of the “Ladies Night” total sales ‒ pledged back into the community. The funds are to be used to assist cancer screening at Antelope Memorial Hospital.
The proceeds were raised in October 2020 when Bomgaars hosted a “Night of Festive Fun & Holiday Shopping - just for Ladies.” The stores joined with local cancer centers and hospitals to bring awareness of women’s health issues and passed along a 20 percent discount for ladies in attendance that evening.