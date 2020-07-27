The Cat Show was one of the first events to be held in the 2020 Antelope County Fair.

Taylor Bolling from Clearwater was the Champion in both Senior Cat Showman and Champion Cat. Other Results are as follows:

 

Sr. Cat Showman

Champion: Taylor Bolling

Reserve Champion: Brian Heithoff

 

Jr. Cat Showman

Champion: Caydence Schumacher

Reserve Champion: Brady Schwartz

 

Champion Cat

Champion: Taylor Bolling

Reserve Champion: Kamberlyn Carstens

 

Champion Kitten

Champion: Brady Schwartz

Reserve Champion:Dominic Durre

 

