The Cat Show was one of the first events to be held in the 2020 Antelope County Fair.
Taylor Bolling from Clearwater was the Champion in both Senior Cat Showman and Champion Cat. Other Results are as follows:
Sr. Cat Showman
Champion: Taylor Bolling
Reserve Champion: Brian Heithoff
Jr. Cat Showman
Champion: Caydence Schumacher
Reserve Champion: Brady Schwartz
Champion Cat
Champion: Taylor Bolling
Reserve Champion: Kamberlyn Carstens
Champion Kitten
Champion: Brady Schwartz
Reserve Champion:Dominic Durre