A longtime Neligh business “marked” a huge milestone this week.
After nearly 70 years in business, Blackburn Manufacturing sold its 6 billionth flag on Tuesday.
Blackburn Mfg. Co. was started in 1953 by E.A. “Bud” Blackburn in the basement of their small family homestead near Royal.
Bud’s uncle, Ray Blackburn, who was a surveyor, asked him if he could attach a piece of cloth or paper to a wire to use instead of the wooden lathes. Bud, a farmer by trade but a tinkerer at heart, would over the next two years invent the marking flag and machine to mass-produce them.
Bud and his two sons, Bob, 11, and Jim, 7, ran that first machine around the clock for 30 days to fill the company’s first 1 million flag order. Today, the company has officially sold 6 billion flags.