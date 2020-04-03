Blackburn Manufacturing is the latest company to help out with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jennifer Blackburn-Nielsen was approached last weekend by a nurse at Bryan Medical Center asking if they would be able to donate plastic to help make masks for the hospital staff to wear. Although Blackburn-Nielsen said she didn’t know if their plastic for marking flags would work well for masks, she thought it may be useful for another purpose.
“I honestly didn’t think that the plastic would hold up being used for masks, but then I thought about them being used for gowns and that made a lot of sense to use it for that,” she said.
Blackburn-Nielsen asked others at Blackburn Manufacturing what color they should send and they decided on blue.
“They wanted white and we wanted to give them that, but we didn’t know if we would run out or not, so we decided on blue,” she said.
Cameron Nielsen, Jennifer’s son, loaded up the 150-pound roll of plastic on Monday morning and drove it down to the medical center. It was dropped off the same day so the hospital gowns could be made.
“We were just happy to help,” Blackburn-Nielsen said. “In times like this, everyone has to help each other out.”