After nearly 70 years in business, Blackburn Manufacturing is still best known for its flags. After all, the Neligh-based company proudly bears the title as the World’s Greatest Flag Maker.
But to the north of the parking lot at Blackburn Manufacturing stands a recently constructed building that proves just how far the flag maker has come as it is now one of the nation’s premier custom sign printers.
The new building features a dual head cutter that can cut twice as many signs as the older model, which is still in use. Jenny Murray said the building will also house a new printer and house the older model.
“We’re doing three times the amount of work we were doing before,” she said. “Our goal was to basically do it all at the same to reduce the lead time in the spring.”
Murray said Blackburn will be able to produce more signs at the same high quality that the company has become known for.
Looking back at the last six years, Murray said its unbelievable at how much their digital printing has increased.
“If someone would have told me five or six years ago that we’d have another printer coming, I would have been shocked,” she said. “We hoped to have the work to keep it busy 12 months out of the year, but now we’ve realized we need to be able to do even more.”
Murray said the lawn care industry has long been their best customers, and the network between clients has flooded the company with more business and new customers.
The growing business has had a substantial impact on the local economy as well. Although a majority of Blackburn customers are nationally and internationally based, most employees live in Antelope County.
“The digital printer has added six new jobs in these last five years,” Murray said. “Between the production, graphics and office, it has created that many new jobs.”
Krista Schindler said she sees first hand the impact it’s had on the community and is proud to be one of the community’s largest employers.
“I do think we’ve made a positive impact, especially with job creation,” Schindler said. “We’re proud to be in Neligh and proud to be helping the local economy.”
Also locally, Blackburn has become the go-to for custom cut signs. While most companies are seeking outside vendors for custom cutouts, everything from Blackburn is created in Neligh from start to finish, making it entirely locally made and locally supported.
The use of technology, such as an automated knife cutting system, digital printer and graphic arts software, has helped to make these creative signs possible.
All over, Blackburn has sold custom-cut seed corn signs for agriculture businesses, as well as custom-printed door tags and custom waterproof irrigation or identification tags. However, it also offers more novelty-type signs for local customers, such as face kabobs, banners, yard photo cutout signs, window clings and hand fans.
Sports cutout signs have become a popular trend for local athletes and their families, as they save parents time by not having to meet to craft their own signs, according to Murray.
“I think it’s fairly inexpensive and it’s a whole lot easier for the parents, especially if they’re in large groups,” she said. “And, I think parents really like the photo aspect of it.”
But, this doesn’t mean Blackburn Manufacturing is waving its white flag in the flag business.
In fact, its flag sales continue to thrive as its mainstay, selling millions of flags every month across the U.S. and other countries.
As spring months approach and more flag and sign orders come in, Murray said the business will strive to continue providing quality customers service, while completing orders as quickly as possible.
“Flags are still our primary business,” Murray said. “But it is exciting to see this side of things grow, too. To be growing like this, that makes us all very proud to be part of Blackburn Manufacturing.”