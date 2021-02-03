She will end her career in the same place it began.
Betty Getzfred, Pope John and St. Boniface principal, recently announced her plans to retire at the end of the current school year. Her retirement letter was submitted to the school’s advisory board on Jan. 19. A search committee will be formed to hire her successor.
“A considerable amount of praying was involved in this decision. I felt I had done all that God asked me to do in this job, and it was time to move on,” she said.
Getzfred and her 10 siblings were raised on a farm near Graettinger, Iowa by their parents William and Catherine Brown. After high school, she attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, So. Dak. and earned a degree in elementary education. Getzfred took her first teaching job in Elgin and has been there ever since.
“My first teaching job was in the fall of 1976 at St. Boniface School, teaching 5-8 science, seventh grade reading, and religion, and I continued to work at St. Boniface for 44 years,” she said. “Over the years, I have taught a variety of subjects and grade levels, and I am presently teaching third and fourth grade math.”
For a time, Getzfred said she served as the headteacher, a principal without the degree or pay, as well as a full-time teacher.
“Father Korte encouraged me to return to school to get my elementary administration degree,” she said.
Getzfred attended Wayne State College and graduated in December of 1996. In the fall of 2008, she was hired as the administrator at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. She later returned to Wayne State to get her endorsement in secondary administration and has served as the administrator for St. Boniface and Pope John XXIII for the past 12 years.
She and her husband Jim have two daughters, Sara and Megan, and five grandchildren.
“Sara and her family live in Lincoln and Megan's family lives in Gretna. We have five grandchildren who are involved in a variety of activities, and our plan is to spend more time with them as well as traveling,” Getzfred said of her retirement plans. “I am going to miss going to school each day to work with a great staff and not having the opportunity to interact with the students.”