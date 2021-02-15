Due to the lack of capacity in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), SPP has resorted to rolling blackouts for NPPD. This is effecting all of our local power companies.
Outages will be rotated every 30 minutes and could affect any customers at any time with no notice. Please take necessary precautions. Local power companies have no control over to whom or when this will happen as they shut off transmission feeding our system.
This will have the potential to continue until SPP releases their shed order. Our guess is that this will continue for the next 48 hours. We will keep you informed as we have more information.