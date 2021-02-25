The Bank of Orchard marked its 70th anniversary in high tech fashion thanks to an online upgrade. The website and mobile application launched in December.
“Our customers have been asking for these options, so it felt like the right time to make the investment into our future,” said bank president Ben Clifton. “While we probably should have done it sooner, it’s here now, and our customers are very excited about it.”
Clifton said the project began last February and has been time-consuming but well worth the effort. Customers can now check their account, make a deposit, make a payment, transfer funds and look at past checks.
“It’s very sophisticated and user friendly,” Clifton said. “Our front-line staff is second to none. They’re the reason this happened. They put it together. We’re lucky to have a great staff.”
Nathan Schwager, who celebrated his 11th year at the bank on Jan. 1, said the response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.
The Bank of Orchard received its state charter on April 10, 1950, marking the first time in 19 years that the community had a bank. O. M. Jeffrey, who was president of the Plainview State Bank, was named president. James Clifton, Jr. was a cashier and stock holder. The Clifton family was among the pioneers of Orchard, settling in the late 1880s. Ben Clifton is the third generation to oversee operations and the fifth-generation to make his home in Orchard. Ben and DeAnna Clifton’s son Gage will be joining the bank as the fourth-generation.
“There aren’t a lot of family owned banks anymore, so it is something special and something not only we’re proud of, but Orchard, too,” Clifton said. “This upgrade is also about us investing in the community, so it’s worth the effort it takes to do it right.”
Also at the bank are Vicki Schleusener, Mary Erb, Heidi Blomenkamp and Bailey Schwager.
“This upgrade is for everyone, but especially because we wanted to keep our younger clients banking with us when they go off to college,” Clifton said. “Today’s generation wants to do everything from their smartphone, and they can bank with us that way now.”