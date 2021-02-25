Gary Arehart blames a class reunion for bringing him back to Elgin. He had grown tired of banking and started running cattle when he returned to his hometown for a class reunion.
That’s when he reconnected with his classmate, Jayne, and quickly found himself ranching west of Elgin. After 10 years, his banker told him to sell his cattle and get back into banking.
“That was in 2004. I was a little apprehensive because I was just a rancher to my buddies. I went from sitting in the sale barn to sitting across the desk from there,” he said. “But I had spent years in banking with Dinsdale’s I-80 banks. It was a smooth transition.”
Arehart has spent the last 16 years at the Bank of Elgin and continues to run it with the same local values its had for decades.
“We’re locally owned and locally ran. We have about 25 shareholders, and they’re all businessmen —predominantly ag businessmen,” he said. “The interest of the bank is here in Elgin, and every employees has ties to Elgin.”
The Bank of Elgin is a full service bank locally owned and operated since 1935. It provides a wide range of products and services to fill the financial need of individuals, businesses and agricultural related operations.
Arehart said the Bank of Elgin has long been known for its dedication to and support of the ag community. That loyalty has served both the bank and the community well over the years as they’ve worked together to build a strong foundation.
He admitted that he has “big city competitors,” but the Bank of Elgin’s service is among the best in the county. Plus, all of the loan decisions “are made right here.”
Arehart said customers can become just another number at larger banks, but that’s not the case in Elgin, where clients sit across the desk from decisions makers and look each other in the eye.
“We see our customers in church, at school,” he said. “Knowing our customers is one thing, but we know their business. All of our loan officers are involved in ag. We’re predominantly an ag bank. Those are our biggest customers.”
Arehart said his customers are loyal, and he appreciates that loyalty. While other banks are leaving behind brick and mortar buildings, Arehart said he’s proud to have familiar faces helping customers from the same location for decades.
But that doesn’t mean the Bank of Elgin isn’t looking to the future. Arehart said changes will likely be coming to the bank in the future as it begins offering mobile banking with more online options. Those Internet advances, he said, still won’t change the hometown service the bank is known for.
“We provide hometown service. We always have,” he said. “Even with more technology coming in the future, we’re still going to provide the best hometown service.”