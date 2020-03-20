Avery Cheatum of Page has been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State.
Avery was selected through the Page Auxiliary Unit. She is the daughter of Dana and Rachael Cheatum. Avery is a student at Orchard High School and is active in volleyball, basketball, golf, band, choir, FFA, quiz bowl, student council and National Honor Society.
She will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide. The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans, their families and their communities is carried out through its hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and National Headquarters.