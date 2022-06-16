The Tilden Public Library will be offering an Author Presentation/Book Signing along with Explorations in Origami and Japanese Paper Arts workshop with Nebraska Author/Illustrator and Origami Artist Linda Stephens on Tuesday, June 21.
Linda, a Nationally award-winning paper artist, is the illustrator and co-author of The Day We Went to the Park, which won the 2021 Nebraska Book Award for Illustration. She lived in Japan for six years and has been collecting Japanese handmade papers for 25 years. Fluent in Japanese, she teaches origami and Japanese paper arts across the country to ages 3 to 93. Her fine art origami landscapes and cityscapes are part of collections around the world including the Minden Opera House and the JW Marriott Hotel.
Join Linda Stephen at 10:30 am in the Library Lied Auditorium where she will be presenting her origami picture book The Day We Went to the Park. This book celebrates a discovery walk outside, and what we can do, see, feel and hear, from birds to butterflies to boats. All of the illustrations are made from origami, the Japanese art of folding paper and includes more than 1,000 origami sculptures along with hundreds of layered papers to explore. The illustrations reflect the diverse communities in which we live and include people of different ages, mobility, ethnicity, race, and gender. This cheerful, rhyming story was written by Stephen and her friend Christine Manno. Books will be available for purchase.
At 11:30 Linda will explore the art of Origami, the Japanese art of folding paper which has been around for 1,000 years. See examples of paper art made through folding paper (origami), cutting paper (kirigami), ripping paper (chigiri-e) and more. Touch handcrafted washi papers – wrinkled papers, mulberry papers, silkscreened papers, tissue papers! Then make and take home your own origami creation. It is recommended that there be adult help for children under age 8. If you can fold a piece of paper in half into a triangle or a rectangle, you have the basic skills needed.
These programs are sponsored by the Tilden Library Foundation and are open to the public. Participants can attend one or both programs: 10:30 am Author Presentation & Book Signing, 11:30 am Explorations in Origami Workshop. Refreshments will be served. You can fine more about Linda Stephens at LindaStephen.com.