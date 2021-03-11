In a surprising turn of events, the Aubrey Trail sentencing hearing came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon.
The state rested, wrapping up its aggravation case with the state's witness, Mike Maseth of the FBI and Lincoln Police Detective Matthew Franken.
Judge Vicky Johnson opened up the mitigation portion to the defense team, and Ben Murray declined to make an opening statement or call any witnesses.
"I'm just going to offer evidence," Murray told the judge.
He later told reporters that his evidence was Trail's "life story," claiming his client had a troubled upbringing and once lived in a place in Tennessee "where they tortured kids."
The state offered their evidence, which included some case law, and the hearing adjourned around 3:30 p.m.
Judge Johnson asked both parties to submit closing argument briefs by March 25 and each side will have until April 1 to respond. The court date to pronounce sentencing "will be set on a further date by the court," the judge said.
Trail's decision not to appear at his own hearing was not health-related, according to his attorney. He simply "changed his mind about testifying" and "didn't want to sit here for eight hours."