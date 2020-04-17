There is another delay in the case against the man convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe.
Aubrey Trail, who was set to appear in Saline County District Court for an aggravation and mitigation hearing in June, has had his hearing continued.
On Friday, Judge Vicky Johnson ordered that the hearing be moved to Dec. 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Saline County District Court.
A three-judge panel will determine whether or not Trail will get the death penalty. He was convicted of first-degree murder on July 10, 2019.