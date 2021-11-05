Nebraska will join the fight against a new federal vaccine mandate, according to an announcement by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Friday.
On Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced a new federal rule that requires workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022 or be tested weekly. Employers who fail to comply could face penalties of more than $13,000 for each violation. Peterson stated that Nebraska is among the 11 states now challenging the rule.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly declared that regulation of healthcare matters, including compulsory vaccinations, falls uniquely within the authority of the state, not the federal government,” Peterson said. “For the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Trump and Biden Administrations recognized this. Yet now the Biden Administration is attempting to override state authority by using an executive order to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. By announcing an OSHA rule that is 490 pages long in its preprint form, it is clear that the Biden Administration is trying to create new law through executive order. This Administration has left us no choice but to go to court to protect constitutional boundaries of power and the 44% of Nebraska workers that fall under this unconstitutional mandate.”
The suit has been filed in the St. Louis-based Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, alleging the rule is “unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise.” It was filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and states signing on are: Nebraska, Missouri, Arizona, Montana, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire and Wyoming.