Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park near Royal will temporarily close to the public starting Aug. 12 for planned construction. The museum and park will reopen Aug. 19.
During the closure, crews will remove skylights and replace the roof over the Hubbard Rhino Barn. The skylights and roof had reached the end of their expected lifetime. Exposed fossils will be covered with tarps and protective features to prevent damage. Since guests will be unable to view the fossil bed during that time, the University of Nebraska State Museum opted to close the park.
“Ashfall Fossil Beds is internationally famous for the quality of preservation and diversity of animal, plant and trace fossils found there,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum. “The Hubbard Rhino Barn protects this unique public research site. These repairs will ensure that future generations will be able to visit and learn about Nebraska's ancient past.”
Those with questions may contact the park at 402-893-2000.