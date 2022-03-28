Several teens were arrested on Friday in connection to the recent break-ins of two Neligh businesses, according to a press release from the Antelope County Sheriff's Department.
On March 25, 2021, the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office and Neligh Police Department arrested 19-year-old Neligh resident Christopher Robinette on allegations of Burglary and Theft, both felonies, for his involvement in the breaking and entering and theft from the Neligh Vape Shop and The Fit Stop on March 21, 2022. Also arrested was a 19-year-old Oakdale resident Harley Snyder, for his suspected involvement in the same incident, and an 18-year-old Neligh resident Trinity Graham was cited and released for his suspected involvement. A fourth person, a juvenile, was allegedly involved as well.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to authorities.
Those with any additional information are asked to please contact Antelope County Deputy Sheriff Logan Lawson 402-887-4148 or Neligh Chief of Police Mike Wright 402-887-4335.