More than a dozen Antelope County students were named local school winners of the U.S. Bank Believers & Achievers award on Monday.
The state-wide awards program recognizes Nebraska’s future leaders by rewarding high school seniors in Nebraska for their excellence in academics and participation in NSAA activities. Students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and participate in NSAA activities.
The 2021-22 list of local school winners of the U.S. Bank Believers & Achievers award:
Elkhorn Valley: Carney Black, Walter Furstenau, Kenzie Mosel
Elgin Public: Colton Wright
Neligh-Oakdale: Mercedes Heckert, Ashton Higgins, Riley Martensen
Pope John: Lexi Bode, Emily Mlnarik, Trista Hemenway
Summerland: Madison Melcher, Cassidy Bearinger, Emily Nordby
NSAA member schools nominate individuals to be honored, and from those nominees submitted, U.S. Bank® and the NSAA will select and honor 48 high school seniors. The statewide winners are expected to be announced next week.
The 48 individuals selected will be honored with an award at an NSAA Championship contest during the 2021-22 school year. All 48 Believers & Achievers will be invited to attend an end-of-the-year banquet, celebrating their achievements. During the banquet, U.S. Bank® will announce individual scholarship winners.