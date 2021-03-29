Academic All-State

Twenty-four area student athletes have been honored with 2021 Academic All-State awards for the winter season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).

Here is a list of honorees by school:

Elgin Public 

Boys Basketball: Jackson Wemhoff, Colton Wright 

Girls Basketball: Keyera Eisenhauer 

Speech: William Heilhecker, Jackson Wemhoff 

Wrestling: Isabella Smidt

 

Elkhorn Valley 

Girls Basketball: Carney Black, Kenzie Mosel

 

Neligh-Oakdale 

Boys Basketball: Chase Furstenau, Bryson Gadeken 

Girls Basketball: Paige Furstenau, Claire Whitesel 

Wrestling: Dawson Kaup, Carson Whitesel

 

Pope John 

Girls Basketball: Allyson Selting 

Speech: Linus Borer, Emma Lea Ruterbories 

Wrestling: Carter Beckman

 

Summerland 

Boys Basketball: Mason Hoke, Dillon Moser 

Girls Basketball: Avery Cheatum, Hadley Cheatum 

Speech: Madison Melcher, Adrienne Parker 

Wrestling: Eli Thiele

0
0
0
0
0