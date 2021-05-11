NSAA

Twenty-six area students have been honored with 2021 Academic All-State awards for the spring season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).

Here is a list of honorees by school:

Elgin

Music - William Heilhecker and Colton Wright

Boys Track & Field - Jackson Wemhoff and Colton Wright

Elkhorn Valley

Boys Golf - Daniel Chvala and Conner Klein

Music - Gavyn Clause and Benjamin Wilcox

Boys Track & Field - Gavyn Clause

Girls Track & Field - Joslynn Larson

Neligh-Oakdale

Music - Mercedes Heckert and Trey Svatos

Boys Track & Field - Ashton Higgins and Dawson Kaup

Girls Track & Field - Paige Furstenau and Claire Whitesel

Pope John

Boys Golf - Linus Borer and Skylar Reestman

Music - Skyler Meis and Allyson Selting

Girls Track & Field - Skyler Meis and Ellie Ruterbories

Summerland

Boys Golf - Avery Cheatum

Music - Charlie Anson and Kaci Wickersham

Boys Track & Field - Eli Thiele and Trevor Thomson

Girls Track & Field - Cassidy Bearinger and Hadley Cheatum

 

 

0
0
0
0
0