Twenty-six area students have been honored with 2021 Academic All-State awards for the spring season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Here is a list of honorees by school:
Elgin
Music - William Heilhecker and Colton Wright
Boys Track & Field - Jackson Wemhoff and Colton Wright
Elkhorn Valley
Boys Golf - Daniel Chvala and Conner Klein
Music - Gavyn Clause and Benjamin Wilcox
Boys Track & Field - Gavyn Clause
Girls Track & Field - Joslynn Larson
Neligh-Oakdale
Music - Mercedes Heckert and Trey Svatos
Boys Track & Field - Ashton Higgins and Dawson Kaup
Girls Track & Field - Paige Furstenau and Claire Whitesel
Pope John
Boys Golf - Linus Borer and Skylar Reestman
Music - Skyler Meis and Allyson Selting
Girls Track & Field - Skyler Meis and Ellie Ruterbories
Summerland
Boys Golf - Avery Cheatum
Music - Charlie Anson and Kaci Wickersham
Boys Track & Field - Eli Thiele and Trevor Thomson
Girls Track & Field - Cassidy Bearinger and Hadley Cheatum