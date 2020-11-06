Five fire departments, a pilot and numerous others responded to a huge grass fire south of Neligh on Friday afternoon.
Firemen from Neligh, Oakdale, Elgin, Clearwater and Tilden battled the blaze just east of Highway 14 for hours. They also received aerial support from Brian Wilcox of Tilden, who filled up his 450-gallon water supply several times over, and water support from Ag Agronomy and Aurora Cooperative.
The flames shot higher than the power lines at times and appeared to burn especially hot down the nearby tree line. Some areas of Elgin, Clearwater, Oakdale and rural Tilden lost power due to the fire.
