The Archdiocese of Omaha is recommending all parish fish fries be cancelled.
The Archdiocese has offered the following precautions for the public celebration of Mass.
- Remind the faithful who are sick that they ought to stay home. The obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days does not bind those who are ill, and especially those who are contagious.
- Drain the holy water fonts.
- Keep the gifts of bread and wine covered on the credence table in the sanctuary and omit the offertory gifts procession.
- Distribute Holy Communion under the species of bread alone. We receive the body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ undivided under the species of bread alone.
- Invite communicants to receive on the hand. Reception of Communion on the tongue may inadvertently contaminate the hands of those distributing Communion. However, individual communicants have the right to decide.
- Eliminate the optional sign of peace.
- Require Ordinary and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion to sanitize hands before and after distribution.
- Clergy and extraordinary ministers should not touch those in the communion line who are not receiving Communion.
- Omit hand-holding during the Our Father. There is no prescribed gesture for the People of God during the Our Father.
- Do not hold Eucharistic and other liturgies in a daily Mass chapel if there is a larger church at the parish.
- Refrain from passing the collection basket from hand to hand.
- Sanitize door handles and pews after each Mass.
- Ensure that all vessels used are properly sanitized per the manufacturer’s instructions after each Mass.
- Avoid physical contact.
Clergy, avoid shaking hands before or after Mass.
Greeters, avoid handshakes.
Additional recommendations for parishes and schools
- Cancel parish fish fries. The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has expressed grave concerns about the spread of coronavirus at parish fish fries and recommends they be cancelled. We support their recommendation and ask for the cancellation of fish fries throughout the Archdiocese of Omaha until further notice.
- Sanitize restrooms regularly.
- Provide hand sanitizer at all entrances.
- Instruct employees to stay home if they are sick.
- Instruct parents to keep sick children at home.
- Provide plenty of hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes throughout your offices and classrooms.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
- Plan on how to operate if there are extended absences.