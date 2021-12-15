The incoming storm bringing dangerous winds up to 80 mph, snow and even tornadoes is expected to be worse than predicted due to higher moisture content, according to the National Weather Service. Bursts of 75-80 mph winds is likely.
Peak hours in Northeast Nebraska for the wind will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Snow will start around 6 p.m. These are predictions by the NWS, and this can change.
The mid-morning briefing said the biggest change in the rare weather scenario is the threat of BOTH severe thunderstorms and winter weather. With temperatures in the 60s with high winds, the storms will be fast-moving at 60-70 mph, which is very rare. It’s advised that people seek shelter early.
A narrow line of thunderstorms will rapidly move through the area between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is a threat of tornadoes; however, the highest possibility is around the Omaha and Council Bluffs area. The potential for hail is unlikely.
As the temperature drops in the early evening, snow is expected to fall in Northeast Nebraska. Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., there may be whiteout conditions due to the high wind. There will be slick driving conditions with very minor snow accumulation.
The combination of snow, wind gusts of 55-70 mph and incoming colder air could make travel hazardous in Northeast Nebraska.