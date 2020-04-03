The American Red Cross Bloodmobile in Neligh is seeking donors "by appointment only" for Monday, April 6, according to organizer Dani Mortensen.
The bloodmobile is planned from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Neligh American Legion. Mortensen said appointments may be made by contacting her at 402-929-3226. She encourages college students who are home to consider giving, as the need is great at this time.
Donors are asked to stay home if they are not feeling well. Temperatures will be taken at the door.
A sit-down meal will not be served; however, donors will be given sack lunches to go.