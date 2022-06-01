On May 23, Greg Appleby, 7-12 principal at Summerland Public School was presented the Outstanding Principal of the Year award for Region 3 of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP).
There are 50 school districts represented in Region 3. There are five regions in the state of Nebraska. As the Region 3 award winner for Outstanding Principal of the Year, Appleby will be eligible to earn the state award that will be announced later this year in December. He will be chosen by a committee selecting between the five Nebraska region winners of this award.
Mr. Kyle Finke, superintendent of Summerland Public School, had the following to say, “Mr. Appleby is a student-centered leader that cares about the success of the Summerland students. He has provided quality leadership in the district and has worn many hats during his tenure. He takes pride in providing a quality educational experience for students, parents, and district patrons. This year Mr. Appleby has been very instrumental in helping me during my first year as superintendent. The Summerland Public School communities feel Mr. Appleby is very deserving of this honor, and we want to congratulate him on his success. We wish him many more years of being a Summerland Bobcat!”
Mr. Greg Appleby has worked in the Ewing, now Summerland, School District for the past twenty-nine years. Appleby has been the principal for the past twenty-one years, with this being his first year as the 7-12 principal at the newly formed Summerland Public School District. Appleby also serves as the Activities Director and Head Girls Basketball Coach for the Bobcats. Appleby and his wife, Kaye, a business teacher at O’Neill Public Schools, have three children, Kelsey (28) a math teacher and coach at Norris, Lindsey (27) in business in Lincoln, and Justin (23) a math teacher and coach at Ashland-Greenwood.”
Congratulations to Mr. Greg Appleby on this accomplishment. Thank you for your commitment to education and for serving students, parents, teachers, staff, and your community.