More than 30 Antelope County student-athletes have been honored with Academic All-State awards for the 2022 fall season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Here is a list of honorees by school:
Elgin Public
Boys Cross-Country: Corbin Kinney
Girls Cross-Country: Emma Kinney
Play Production: William Heilhecker and Jackson Wemhoff
Volleyball: Baylee Busteed
Elkhorn Valley
Boys Cross-Country: Waylon Warneke
Girls Cross-Country: Joslynn Larson
Football: Kody Qualset and Carter Werner
Girls Golf: Emma Qualset
Play Production: Kody Qualset and Emma Qualset
Volleyball: Anneka Furstenau and Brooke Wilcox
Neligh-Oakdale
Girls Cross-Country: Lynae Koinzan and Shilo Shabram
Football: Levi Drueke and Carson Whitesel
Play Production: Lynae Koinzan and Graysen Sauser
Volleyball: Abby Kerkman and Emerson Knust
Pope John
Football: Carter Beckman and Samuel Hemenway
Play Production: Linus Borer and Skyler Meis
Volleyball: Skyler Meis
Summerland
Boys Cross-Country: Alex Thiele and Jesse Thiele
Girls Cross-Country: Aislynn Kester and Carlee Livingston
Football: Levi Cronk and Trevor Thomson
Play Production: Faith King and Bryna Umphress
Volleyball: Hadley Cheatum and Adyson Mlnarik