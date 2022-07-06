The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they did receive a phone call advising a tornado was on the ground near Neligh on Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff Bob Moore said the National Weather Service called the Neligh office and stated radar indicated the tornado, and he personally verified a funnel cloud six miles north of town.
“The National Weather Service said they saw tornadic activity and turbulence on radar, showing it was on the ground. Their radar cannot see lower than a certain distance between the clouds and the ground, but I verified a funnel cloud with a tail within minutes of the call,” Moore said. “We will always err on the side of caution and blow that whistle as a tornado warning because weather is volatile and can change quickly.”
Moore said the initial report from the NWS was that the tornado was northwest of Neligh, but he spotted a funnel cloud and tail north of Neligh that went over the community.
“It was actually straight north of Neligh, and it went over town. We made the right call to blow the whistle,” Moore said. “The bottom line is we will blow that whistle when they tell us they are seeing tornado activity and turbulence.”
Moore said dispatch received dozens of phone calls because there was a whistle for a fire north of Neligh at the same time as the tornado siren, which caused confusion.
The Antelope County News notified the public of the tornado warning issued by the sheriff's office as a public service to the community.
“It was a hectic time for dispatch, but I applaud our staff,” Moore said. “As far as the tornado siren, it was the right call because we verified the funnel cloud and the tail hanging down. I personally did not see it touch down, but the radar report given to us indicated on the ground.”