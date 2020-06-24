Antelope County has reported its first death from COVID-19, according to the health department.
"The North Central District Health Department is saddened to inform the district the fifth case in reporting today is also the first COVID-19 related death in the district," a press release stated Wednesday. "Through case investigation it was determined the case was an Antelope County male in his 70s and was reported to have underlying health conditions."
The health department was also made aware of five additional cases and one recovery to report on Wednesday.
Four of the cases are in Knox County, two of these cases are result from direct contact with positive cases and two cases are result from community spread.
All close contacts have been identified and contacted. Community spread means that the source from the spread of the illness is unknown. Community spread is present throughout the district and residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing may be difficult, and practice good hand hygiene. NCDHD was also made aware of one additional recovery for Knox County.
The health district case count update as of 6/24/2020 at 3:00 PM: 45 Total Cases (TC), 30 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 9 R: 8, D: 1
Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1
Knox: TC: 23 R: 13
Brown: TC: 0
Pierce: TC: 7 R: 6
Cherry: TC: 1 R: 1
Rock: TC: 1, R: 0
Holt: TC: 3 R: 1