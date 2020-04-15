With the local health department estimating 300 deaths in the nine-county area, the Antelope County Commissioners moved forward Tuesday with the purchase of a refrigerated trailer to house the deceased.
The $10,000 expense was taken from non-taxed dollars via the Law Enforcement Center Account. The account is funded through housing inmates from other counties and contracts from villages. None of the funds are collected through Antelope County taxes.
According to the North Central District Health Department email sent to the county, “Estimates for the nine counties NCDHD serves reflect approximately 300 deaths relating to COVID-19 (.67 percent fatality rate).”
Th NCDHD serves the counties of Antelope, Knox, Pierce, Holt, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha and Rock.
The NCDHD said body bags are available at all hospitals with additional body bags available to assist with the surge. Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh has 10 bags while Avera Hospital in Creighton has 20. The NCDHD has an additional 150 bags available.
The email stated that requests from local mortuaries for body bags is being denied. A survey conducted by the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association lacked strong data for the region on availability for cold storage of bodies.
To assist with the expected surge in deaths due to COVID-19, a plan is being established in Holt County to have a truck that can hold 15 bodies without modification. Commissioners were told Tuesday that trucks were requested by morticians.
Antelope County then approved the purchase of a truck for $10,000 from Boyd’s Electric. Commissioner Carolyn Pedersen said the purchase was made through her husband, Boyd, not her. She abstained in voting on the claim, which was unanimously approved by the other four commissioners with no further discussion.
Antelope County Emergency Manager Bob Moore told commissioners that they are “preparing for the worst . . . and hoping for the best.”
“To be prepared is very important,” said Chairman Charlie Henery, who added, “Pray to God we don’t need it.”
Commissioners also discussed that if the truck is not utilized for bodies, it could be resold.