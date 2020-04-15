Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.