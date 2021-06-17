The Antelope County News was named the top newspaper in the state of Nebraska for an unprecedented fourth time.
During Thursday’s Nebraska Press Association awards, the ACN was recognized with the Loral Johnson Sweepstakes award. The ACN also won the Class D division, which is the largest circulation category.
Pitzer Digital’s newspapers swept the sweepstakes division with the top newspapers in the state. Following the ACN was the Stanton Register in second place and the Knox County News in third place in the state.
Among the dozens of awards for the ACN were the news photo of the year for all newspapers and the Omaha World-Herald Community Service Award.
A full list of awards will be posted later today.