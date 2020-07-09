In an uncertain time, the Antelope County Ag Society is doubling down on its biggest draw and not only offering two nights of the demo derby, but also doubling the total amount in purses.
The combined purse total is now $20,000 for the two nights.
“It’s going to be a big, big draw for the fair,” said director Jeff Carr during Monday’s Ag Society meeting. “With Bassett canceling and Pierce’s derby on the following Sunday, our Friday and Saturday night derbies are going to be the biggest thing around.”
The Antelope County Fair originally had planned a derby for just Saturday night, but when the Michael Ray concert was canceled for Friday, the Antelope County Ag Society opted to expand their derby nights and increase the payout.
Friday, July 31, will feature old school and bone stock divisions while Saturday, Aug. 1, will be for modified and limited weld. Per Phase III Directed Health Measures through July 31, the Ag Society is allowed 75 percent capacity, which is about 2,600 people, directors said.
Tickets to all entertainment events are $10 each. Everyone must have a ticket, including children. A limited number of entertainment event tickets will be available online at www.AntelopeCoFair.com, beginning later this week. The rest of the tickets will be available through the Ag Society. There will be no ticket sales at other locations, and no ticket books will be sold. The extreme bull riding will be Thursday, July 30. There will be no mutton’ bustin’. The tractor pull will be Sunday, Aug. 2.
In other changes decided at Monday’s meeting, there will not be a beer garden at the fair. Camping will be allowed through the Ag Society although the 4-H livestock will use a “show and go” method and not be housed overnight. There will be a food stand at the fair building.
Social distancing will be followed at the fair, and hand sanitizer will be available.