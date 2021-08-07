The 2021 Antelope County Goat Show happened yesterday, where 4-H exhibitors showed off their animals in multiple classes. Results as follows:
Senior Goat Showman
Champion: Trevin Hanson
Reserve: Brooke Forbes
Intermediate Goat Showman
Champion: Baylee Chessmore
Reserve Champion: Clarissa Gale
Jr. Goat Showman
Champion: Sunny Tegeler
Reserve Champion: Ruby Ahlers
Breeding Goat
Champion: Autumn Forbes
Reserve Champion: Brooke Forbes
Market Goat
Champion: Carissa Gale
Reserve Champion: Bailey Ahlers
Dairy Goat
Champion: Azriel Uhrenholdt
Reserve Champion: Azriel Uhrenholdt
Companion Goat
Champion: Jayda Chessmore
Reserve Champion: Brihanna Dugan
Click the link for more photos.
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p456913242?customize=3