Goat
Buy Now

The 2021 Antelope County Goat Show happened yesterday, where 4-H exhibitors showed off their animals in multiple classes. Results as follows:

Senior Goat Showman 

Champion: Trevin Hanson

Reserve: Brooke Forbes

Intermediate Goat Showman

Champion: Baylee Chessmore

Reserve Champion: Clarissa Gale

Jr. Goat Showman

Champion: Sunny Tegeler

Reserve Champion: Ruby Ahlers

Breeding Goat

Champion: Autumn Forbes

Reserve Champion: Brooke Forbes

 

Market Goat

Champion: Carissa Gale

Reserve Champion: Bailey Ahlers

 

Dairy Goat

Champion: Azriel Uhrenholdt

Reserve Champion: Azriel Uhrenholdt

 

Companion Goat

Champion: Jayda Chessmore

Reserve Champion: Brihanna Dugan 

 

Click the link for more photos. 

https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p456913242?customize=3

0
0
0
0
0