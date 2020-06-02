The Antelope County Courthouse is now open for business after a unanimous vote by the county commissioners Tuesday morning.
Dean Smith made a motion that the courthouse be opened immediately. After a second by Carolyn Pedersen, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the motion.
Since the middle of March, the courthouse has been only open by appointment as the officials worked to comply with the state mandated limit of 10 people per room due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The courthouse doors were locked and phone numbers were placed on the doors for stakeholders to call the office they needed to utilize.