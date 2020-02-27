For more than 12 years, Steve Simonsen has been the go-to chiropractor for Antelope County. Simonsen has been more than just a chiropractor for the community.
Along with the usual care, Simonsen wants the public to know he offers more than just chiropractic services.
“Most people think of chiropractic as just for neck and back pain, but we treat more than that,” Simonsen said. “There are a lot of conditions we treat that people don’t know that we treat. For kids, they run around, play in activities and get banged up. We can determine here at the office, through evaluations, and see if there is any nerve flow that’s interrupted. We adjust the subluxation so the child can get better. The elderly are unaware of the benefits from chiropractic care. The big thing is pain relief. They are just used to it and they accept. You don’t have to be in that much pain, we can’t say we’re going to take all the pain away, but we can usually reduce. Increasing health and well being is a benefit of chiropractic care.”
The Neligh resident also cares for all age groups, spanning from youth to elderly.
“Yes, we treat neck and back pain at the office, but we also treat children and some elderly patients,” Simonsen said. “When people see us working on someone, it can seem a little aggressive at times, but the chiropractor does the evaluation and exam to determine what the person’s body is able to accept. With a younger person, you won’t be nearly as physical because you don’t need to be and they adjust so much easier. At the other end of the extreme, as people get older things aren’t moving as well. We have to take it easy. There are differences in how we treat, but that’s why you come in for an exam. Everyone is treated differently. Not everyone gets the same exact adjustment. Everything is catered to that patient.”