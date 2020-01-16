A list of cancellations and postponements for Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18:
Basketball games:
Due to the weather, EPPJ's game in Stuart will now be a varsity only contest and will start at 5 p.m. with the girls varsity games.
Speech meets:
Whirlwind Speech Meet: Due to predicted weather, the start time for the meet on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Orchard has been moved back to 10:30 a.m. (If the meet needs to be postponed to a later date due to weather, that decision will be made by 7:30 a.m. that morning.).
