The Antelope County 4-H Council accepted a donation on Saturday.
The $1,615.95 donation was from Immanuel Lutheran Zion Church of rural Albion. They donated to three 4-H Councils: Antelope, Boone, and Madison.
4-H Council members accepting the award Saturday were Megan Jacob, Abigail Frank, Taylor Bolling, Alexis Lind, Anne Meis, Lynae Koinzan, Kara Pelster, Anne Hemenway, Alyssa Burenheide, Logan Mueller, Travis Rudloff and Paige Redding.
The donation will go towards paying for CPR classes for the 4-H volunteers and help sponsor the Connecting the Dot career exploration program for freshmen and sophomores.