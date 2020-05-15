North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive case in Antelope county today. The case was due to direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.
NCDHD would like to report additional information on the two positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County yesterday. Through case investigations it has been determined that the cases are due to community spread. This means that the source of the person’s exposure could not be identified through the case investigation process.
NCDHD in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard hosted two testing events for COVID-19 this week on Tuesday, May 12th in Neligh, and Wednesday, May 13th in Valentine. 144 district residents were tested in Neligh, and 87 residents were tested in Valentine. NCDHD has begun receiving lab results from the events and is contacting residents with their results and next steps, if needed.
NCDHD would also like to provide an update on the case counts for the district including today’s reported case:
Antelope:8
Boyd:0
Brown:0
Cherry:1
Holt:1
Keya Paha:0
Knox:9
Pierce:1
Rock: 0
Total for district: 20
NCDHD would like to reiterate to our district communities that residents should not become complacent. Continue to remain cautious, be aware of your surroundings, and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts. To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 continue to cover your cough with a tissue and throw it away, or a bent elbow. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Practice social distancing by staying home, but if you need to go out, remain six feet from others and please wear a mask while in public settings.