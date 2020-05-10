North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County. North Central District Health Department is in the process of contacting the case using various means. At this time, the risk of exposure to the public is unknown.
This is the seventh positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County.
As mentioned in a previous release it should be assumed that COVID-19 is present in the communities we live in. Residents of Antelope County are encouraged to follow guidelines which include extra handwashing, social distancing, stay home and limit unnecessary travel, remain six feet from others, and wear a mask in public.