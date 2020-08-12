North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of seven (7) additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district today.
One (1) case in Boyd County and one (1) case in Brown County, through case investigations, have both been determined to be from community spread. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. One (1) case in Antelope and four (4) cases in Pierce County, through case investigations, have been determined to be due to close contacts.
Case count update as of 8/12/2020 at 3:00 PM: 122 Total Cases (TC), 88 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). A reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 20 R: 17, D: 1
Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 7, R: 2
Knox: TC: 38 R: 35
Brown: TC: 2, R: 0
Pierce: TC: 32 R: 17
Cherry: TC: 6 R: 5
Rock: TC: 3, R: 3
Holt: TC: 14 R: 9