This spring, AMH welcomes the addition of Amanda Wolff, APRN, to its medical staff.
Originally from Pierce, Amanda is a 2010 graduate of Pierce High School. She attended college at Clarkson College in Omaha, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in Spring 2014. She then worked full-time as a RN at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln until December 2015 and PRN until March 2016. In October 2015, Amanda and her husband, Andrew, were married. In December 2015, they moved to Pierce and Amanda began working at Faith Regional Health Services where she worked until January 2020.
While working at FRHS, Amanda began a three-year program at Clarkson College in January 2017 to obtain her Master of Science degree in Nursing with a specialty as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She graduated in December 2019. She officially began her career at AMH in January and recently began seeing patients independently after her insurance credentialing was completed.
“I’m very excited to start my career in a community facility and to be able to learn and grow with my experiences here,” said Amanda. “Everyone has been very welcoming and I already feel at home here. I feel good about choosing to come to AMH.”
Amanda joins the AMH Medical Staff which consists of doctors, Roger Rudloff, Troy Dawson and Kelli Osborn, nurse practitioners, Patti Good, and Ashley Niewohner, and physician assistant, Angela Sucha.
“Andrew and I were high school sweethearts,” added Amanda. “We met at band camp and began dating when I was a sophomore and he was a freshman. He worked for seven years as a DJ at 94 Rock radio station in Norfolk. He currently works as an insurance agent at Town & Country Insurance in Pierce. Our two-year-old son, Owen, was born while I was going to school and working at FRHS.”
Amanda’s parents are Kent and Suzanne Hanlin of Pierce. Kent is a retired state trooper; Suzanne works as a RN at FRHS. Amanda has an older brother, Evan, and younger brother, Aaron. Evan and his wife, Hailey, and their daughter, Rayna, and son, Barrett, live in Lincoln. Aaron and his fiancé, Katelyn, reside in Ashland.
Andrew’s parents are Brian and LaDonna Schulz of Pierce. Brian works at Nucor.
Andrew has an older sister, Meagan, who lives in Norfolk and a younger brother, Tyler, who is a 6th grader.
Amanda’s interests are spending time with family and friends, reading and being outdoors. Amanda looks forward to providing medical care for patients of all ages at AMH and the AMH Family Practice Clinics. For an appointment, call 402-887-5440.