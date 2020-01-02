Antelope Memorial Hospital will sponsor its Move It To Lose It Challenge, January 6-February 28.
Registration is due by January 3 and the annual contest starts on Monday.
There are three categories: men, women and teams of four. Individuals are $30 and teams are $100. The price will increase after the challenge begins. Price includes T shirt, STAC classes, weekly weigh ins and use of the AMH Wellness Room.
Cash prizes will be offered to the top participants. Call 492-887-6204 or go to amhne.org for more information.
